DeKalb Police investigating shooting across street from DKFR station 13

One person is in custody after a shooting across the street from DeKalb County Fire Station 13, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

Police say they are on the scene of a reported shooting outside of a business in the 5600 block of Redan Road.

According to Capt. Daniels with DeKalb Fire Rescue, there was a shooting across the street from fire station 13.

DeKalb Police say there are no reports of an active shooter at this time and no one is injured.

Officials are currently reviewing surveillance footage to identify what occurred in the area.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time and there is no damage to report.

Neighbors are encouraged to avoid the area as an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest details on WSBTV.COM and Channel 2 Action News at 11 p.m.

