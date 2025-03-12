Army veteran’s missing service dog hit, killed on interstate

UPDATE: Top Dogg K9 Foundation shared a heartbreaking update that Bruno was hit and killed on an interstate.

ORIGINAL STORY

A U.S. Army veteran is looking for her lost service dog after it got spooked and ran away in southwest Atlanta.

“Bruno,” from Top Dogg K9 Foundation, was paired with veteran Kerry Porter two weeks ago. She and her husband were walking Bruno on Sunday night when a pack of dogs approached, scaring the service dog.

Porter and her support team contacted numerous local organizations but have not been able to find Bruno yet. It is wearing its service dog vest, collar and tag.

Porter in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. She is a 100% disabled veteran who is legally blind and suffers PTSD.

She is part of the 2025 class of 27 military veterans who have been paired with a service dog at no charge. Top Dogg K9 Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that trains service dogs to help combat mental illness among veterans.

These service dogs cost between $12,000-$15,000 to train. Anyone who has seen Bruno or has information on the dog’s whereabouts was urged to contact Top Dogg K9 Foundation at 404-566-6602 or vdogs4vets@vdogs.org.

