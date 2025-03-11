Bodycam captures tax season mail theft at Gwinnett apartments, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are in custody after police uncovered what they describe as a strange mail theft operation at a Peachtree Corners apartment community.

Gwinnett County officers responded March 1 to The Fields at Peachtree Corners Apartments on Hillandale Drive after receiving reports of suspicious activity around 6:50 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers immediately found one man wearing a security jacket standing outside the vacant mail room with letters scattered on the ground. When police entered the mail room, they found a second suspect with hands tied and a shirt wrapped around the mouth. A third suspect was discovered hiding in a Mercedes parked nearby.

Once under arrest, all three suspects gave conflicting stories to police about why they were at the complex.

“(Officers) didn’t believe the initial story that was presented,” said Sgt. James Lawson.

Bodycam video of the arrest, LIVE on Channel 2 at 5 p.m.

When police finally looked through all the mail they found, the total was alarming.

“In excess of 200 pieces of mail, it looks like mostly from the Atlanta area,” Lawson said.

The three suspects – Demontre Shavers, Brandon Wyche and Duane Keith – all in their late 20s and early 30s, face theft charges after their arrests.

Lawson says mail theft is an issue that officers are familiar with.

“Especially this time when we’re talking about tax returns,” he explained.

Inside the mail room, officers discovered letters scattered across the floor and a backpack filled with stolen mail from the complex.

Two of the suspects face drug possession charges when police say they found meth with them during their arrests.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group