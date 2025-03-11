GA church daycare employee accused of giving Benadryl to toddlers to make them go to sleep

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A church daycare teacher is behind bars after deputies said she gave unauthorized medicine to toddlers.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Monroe County deputies received information that Kendasia Hugley, an employee of the Forsyth Methodist Church daycare, was allegedly giving Benadryl to children in the toddler room to make them sleepy for their nap time.

The children are around 2 and 1/2 years old.

The sheriff’s office said the incident allegedly occurred Wednesday. However, officials say the director did not report it to the Bright from the Start program until Sunday at 8 p.m. The MCSO said this was after another co-teacher saw the incident and reported it to the director. Also, Facebook postings were shared about the incident.

Officials said after reviewing video footage and speaking with witnesses, deputies confirmed that Hughley had been giving the medicine to the children.

Officials said Benadryl should not be given to children under the age of six without a doctor’s supervision or in an emergency.

Warrants were issued for the daycare teacher, and Hughley turned herself in Monday. She’s charged with reckless conduct and is being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. The MCSO said more charges could be filed, and additional suspects could be charged.

