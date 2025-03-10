Ex-Atlanta Falcons linebacker sentenced for swindling victims out of $5.3 million in Ponzi scheme

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A former NFL linebacker will spend some time behind bars after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

In September 2024, John Robert Leake, 43, of Plano, Texas, who formerly resided in Marina del Rey, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of transactional money laundering.

The conviction stems from an investigation that began in June 2015.

According to court documents, from June 2015 to March 2020, Leake asked his victims for money by claiming to be involved in several business ventures, including renting luxury real estate properties and investing in real estate. He offered victims the opportunity to loan him money to invest in these ventures in exchange for a high rate of return.

The US Department of Justice said Leake knew these investment opportunities were fake and made up. They were drawn up by Leake to cheat victims and trick them into giving him money.

“Leake’s lies to his victims included his claims that his business ventures were successful, and he had accumulated substantial personal assets and income. In fact, Leake lacked sufficient personal assets and income to repay his victims,” the DOJ said.

Officials said once Leake received the victims’ money, he used some of it to pay his expenses, including credit card bills, car payments, rent, and gambling. To continue his scheme, Leake also used some of the victims’ money to silence them by making purported “interest” and “capital” payments on the promissory notes. Officials said Leake used a small amount of his money to make those payments.

In total, Leake received $8,129,450 from six victims, causing them a total loss of $5,314,059.

On Monday, He was sentenced to two and half years in prison and ordered to pay $5,314,059 in restitution.

Leake spent part of the 2005-2006 season with the Atlanta Falcons before going to the Green Bay Packers. He came back to Atlanta for the 2006-2007 season.

