Man ‘allowed’ 3-year-old to be attacked by aggressive dog

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is behind bars after deputies said he allowed a dog to attack a toddler.

The incident happened on Feb. 10 at a home on Davis Street in Rome, Ga.

According to police reports, Daniel Ray Baldwin allowed a known aggressive dog, JJ, to be around a 3-year-old child.

Deputies said because of Baldwin’s negligence, the child was attacked by JJ. Authorities claimed Baldwin “had prior knowledge” that the dog would attack.

The child suffered severe injuries to the arm and puncture wounds to the leg, the report states.

Baldwin was arrested and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree. He was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

There’s no word on the child’s current condition.

