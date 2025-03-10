Former Cobb County student killed after fight, shooting at house

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Campbell High School student died in a shooting over the weekend.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned the shooting happened on Saturday night at a house in Powder Springs. Police have one person in custody.

Campbell High School Principal Dr. Vanessa Watkins sent a letter to parents on Sunday confirming the victim was a former student.

“With a heavy heart, I find myself typing the most devastating words for a principal to type or a parent to read,” Watkins wrote. “Late last night, at a house in West Cobb, a fight resulted in a former Campbell student losing their life. While this tragedy didn’t have anything to do with our school directly, we have already begun hearing how it is affecting our students.”

The school says it will have counseling available for students and teachers to offer support.

We’re working to learn more on the shooting for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

