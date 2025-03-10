Buckhead community remembers beloved school teacher found on Lake Oconee

BUCKHEAD — For many in the Westminster family—Gary Jones was a beloved teacher, colleague, and friend. For Whitney and Dorsey Farr, Jones’s impact cannot be measured.

“He has had an impact on all of our children,” Whitney Farr said. “He is going to be terribly missed.”

He taught one child physics, another he coached in basketball; and for their oldest child Catherine, he encouraged her to join the track team even with cerebral palsy, showing up every day with a golf cart to help her get to practice.

“So, Gary in ninth grade told me I would come up and pick up Katherine every day before practice and bring her down for you,” Whitney Farr noted.

But then, on February 8 — Gary and his fiancée disappeared while out on Lake Oconee.

“Obviously, we were devastated,” Whitney Farr said.

What followed was a week-long search—using boats—cadaver dogs, and special equipment to find the missing teacher.

“As days pass by, it becomes more and more difficult to hold out hope,” Dorsey Farr said.

On Sunday, Gary Jones’ body was found, the news hitting the families he impacted hard.

“We had some tears and talked about how we were at peace,” Whitney Farr said.

But for those who had kids taught or coached by him—Gary Jones memory will live on—in the lessons he taught them and how he lived.

“Just thank you for all that he gave to our community, and I know we are not the only ones who feel that way,” Whitney Farr said.

