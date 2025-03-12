Man accused of slashing tents at Atlanta homeless camp appears in court

The man who was captured on video apparently slashing tents at a homeless encampment made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials took Daniel Barnett, 42, into custody Tuesday after the tents were damaged over the weekend.

He’s facing charges of reckless conduct, criminal trespass and damage to property. Advocates say the charges are necessary to help protect the unhoused.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the incident last week, where residents said the man had a gun, and video shows the man wearing a shirt that read “enforcement” but admitted while destroying tents that he did not work for the city.

Barnett also calls himself “Davinci Barcelo.”

Previously, police said Barnett was known to work as a security officer in the Sweet Auburn area but was not employed by the City of Atlanta and believed to be acting alone.

Channel 2 Action News previously tried to speak with Barnett about his actions, but the interview did not occur.

