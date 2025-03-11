Atlanta police confirm arrest of man accused of slashing homeless tents

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the man accused of slashing tents at a homeless encampment near Ebenezer Baptist Church was arrested.

The tent slashing happened Thursday night, where a man is seen on video slicing tent fabric with a boxcutter, leaving large holes in the material. Police said a warrant for the man was issued Friday morning.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the incident last week, where residents said the man had a gun, and video shows the man wearing a shirt that read “enforcement” but admitted while destroying tents that he did not work for the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

APD later identified the man as 42-year-old Daniel Barnett, who calls himself “Davinci Barcelo.”

Tuesday, APD said Barnett was taken into custody while at the Fulton County courthouse for an unrelated case.

Members of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office identified Barnett and he was taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing.

Police said Barnett faces seven counts of criminal trespassing and damage to property as well as one count of reckless conduct.

Previously, police said Barnett was known to work as a security officer in the Sweet Auburn area and was not affiliated with the City of Atlanta or the police department, and was believed to be acting alone.

Channel 2 Action News previously tried to speak with Barnett about his actions, but the interview did not occur. We are still working to speak with Barnett to get his side of the story.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group