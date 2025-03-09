ATLANTA — A warrant has been issued for a security officer accused of cutting up several unhoused residents’ tents Friday morning.

Security officer allegedly damages several unhoused residents’ tents in northeast Atlanta

Around 11:39 a.m., Atlanta officers were called to an area on Old Wheat Street in northeast Atlanta regarding property damage.

Officers spoke with several victims who said an unknown man damaged their tents using a cutting tool. Investigators said they were also made aware of a video circulating on social media regarding the incident.

The investigation led to APD identifying the suspect as 42-year-old Danielle Barnett, also known as “Davinci”.

Authorities believe Barnett acted alone.

According to officials, Barnett is known to work as a security officer in the Auburn area.

Officials said Barnett is not affiliated with the City of Atlanta or the City of Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators have secured warrants for Barnett for property damage.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

