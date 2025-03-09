East Point police shoot woman who threatened them with a knife

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police shot a woman after they said she charged at them with a knife.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday outside an apartment along Stone Road in East Point.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the woman as 27-year-old Trauneycia Langley of East Point. Police say she was shot in the lower torso and was sent to Grady Memorial Hospital. They have not released information about her condition.

Officers responded to a call about a woman who had ingested narcotics and was attempting to harm herself. When officers showed up in the parking lot, the woman became combative and waved a knife, threatening officers, East Point police said.

One officer used a Taser stun gun, “but had no effect on the person,” police said.

That’s when an officer fired one shot, hitting the woman in the lower torso, police said. No officers were hurt.

Cheryl Powell lives in the apartment next door. She was home when the shooting happened.

“I heard a pop, and the lady was standing there with her gun just like this,” she said, extending her arms forward as if pointing a gun.

She said she’s never had a serious problem with the people next door in her eight months of living here. “Sometimes, it’s a lot of noise over there,” she said. “But when something so close next door happens, I mean it’s awful.”

The GBI is leading the investigation, which is standard for all officer-involved shootings.





