2 men each shot in both ankles, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two people were shot in both ankles on Saturday evening.

Officers were flagged down near Memorial Drive SW and Pryor Street SW shortly after 6 p.m. by a person reporting the shooting.

Once officers learned where the victims were located, they went to Whitehall Street SW and McDaniel Street SW where they found a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds to their left and right ankles.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened at 689 Whitehall Street SW.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group