Spelman student charged in wrong-way DUI crash that shut down I-75/I-85

ATLANTA — A Spelman College student is facing charges after she was involved in a wrong-way crash on Friday morning that left one person with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on I-75/I-85 near the North Avenue exit and left the interstate closed for several hours. A trooper spotted a 2012 Mercedes-Benz heading north in the southbound HOV lane.

The trooper tried to stop the driver, who was identified as 20-year-old Addison Thornton, but the trooper said she already crashed her car into a 2018 Buick Encore.

The passenger in Thornton’s car was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Thornton failed a DUI test and was found with a fake driver’s license, according to troopers.

She is charged with driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, possession of a fraudulent driver’s license, serious injury by motor vehicle, and underage consumption.

Spelman College confirmed that Thornton and her 17-year-old passenger are their students.

“We are aware that two Spelman students were involved in an off-campus traffic accident on March 7, 2025. At this time, we are gathering more information and have been in touch with the families of both students,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Thornton is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

There is no word on any of the victims’ conditions.

