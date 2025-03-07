Major crash shuts down all I-75/I-85 SB lanes in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police have shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75/Interstate 85 to investigate a crash in midtown Atlanta.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. near the North Ave exit and traffic has been backed up for miles since then.
LIVE Triple Team Traffic coverage with alternate routes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
It appears that several cars were involved in the crash. It could be hours before the crash is cleared and lanes are reopened.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol, Atlanta police and Atlanta fire for more details.
TRENDING STORIES
- Jonesboro mayor walks back her resignation
- Metro Atlanta college football player dies after battle with cancer, team says
- Man dead after shooting inside DeKalb County apartment complex lobby
©2025 Cox Media Group