Major crash shuts down all I-75/I-85 SB lanes in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police have shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75/Interstate 85 to investigate a crash in midtown Atlanta.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. near the North Ave exit and traffic has been backed up for miles since then.

It appears that several cars were involved in the crash. It could be hours before the crash is cleared and lanes are reopened.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol, Atlanta police and Atlanta fire for more details.

