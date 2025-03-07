Man dead after shooting inside DeKalb County apartment complex lobby

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred inside of an apartment complex lobby.

Police say they responded to the 2100 block of Candler Road around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot call. The address corresponds to the Candler Forest Apartments in Decatur.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man dead in the lobby area of the apartments lobby after being shot multiple times.

The investigation showed the victim was involved in a physical altercation with multiple people prior to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

