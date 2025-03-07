Man dead after shooting inside DeKalb County apartment complex lobby

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred inside of an apartment complex lobby.
Police say they responded to the 2100 block of Candler Road around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot call. The address corresponds to the Candler Forest Apartments in Decatur.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When police arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man dead in the lobby area of the apartments lobby after being shot multiple times.
The investigation showed the victim was involved in a physical altercation with multiple people prior to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man accused of buying students luxury gifts, trying to enroll in school now facing charges
- Jonesboro mayor resigns as council calls for audit of city’s finances
- Ban on school traffic cameras passes Georgia House, heads to Senate for approval
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group