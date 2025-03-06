Man accused of buying students luxury gifts, trying to enroll in school now facing charges

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old South Korean native in metro Atlanta on a tourist visa is facing charges days after being banned from school campuses in Gwinnett and Hall counties.

Dongha Lee was arrested on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Flowery Branch. He’s currently being held in the Hall County Jail on an immigration hold and a hold for Gwinnett County. It’s unclear what Gwinnett County plans to charge Lee with.

Lee sparked controversy on Monday when Seckinger High School officials sent parents an urgent letter warning about an individual contacting students through social media and inviting them to meet in person.

By Tuesday, both Gwinnett County School Police and Hall County Sheriff’s deputies had issued criminal trespass warnings against him after he attempted to enroll at West Hall High School. Hall County School officials say he didn’t have the proper paperwork and he was not the appropriate age.

Lee spoke with Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson on Wednesday, claiming his presence at Seckinger High School last week was legitimate, stating unidentified parents let him in and staff provided him with a visitor’s badge.

As for why he came to Georgia, he says it was to reconnect with people he had met previously. He denied he ever introducing himself as a student at the school.

“I arrived in here, like five days ago, and I didn’t do anything illegal,” he insisted.

He was accused of buying luxury gifts for students, as well.

While admitting to purchasing gifts for teens he met, he downplayed their significance and said he did it to make friends.

“I bought gifts, but it was like 43 U.S. dollars included tax. Also, it is not luxury gift,” he said. “I’m using my parents’ money.”

When directly confronted whether he is a danger to others, he stated firmly: “No I’m not a pedophilia so I’m not.”

Homeland Security investigated and confirmed Tuesday that Lee possesses a valid 90-day tourist visa.

