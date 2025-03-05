“I didn’t do anything illegal:” Man banned from Gwinnett, Hall schools denies accusations

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old South Korean visitor finds himself at the center of growing controversy as parents across two metro Atlanta counties raise alarms about his interactions with local students.

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News, the young man, who requested anonymity due to death threats, offered his side of a story that has sparked widespread concern among school officials and parents.

He has not been arrested, and no police department has announced any criminal charges.

“I arrived in here, like five days ago, and I didn’t do anything illegal,” he insisted, defending himself against allegations that have led to bans at all school campuses in both Gwinnett and Hall counties.

The controversy erupted Monday when Seckinger High School officials sent parents an urgent letter warning about an individual contacting students through social media and inviting them to meet in person.

By Tuesday, both Gwinnett County School Police and Hall County Sheriff’s deputies had issued criminal trespass warnings against him after he attempted to enroll at West Hall High School. Hall County School officials say he didn’t have the proper paperwork and he was not the appropriate age.

The man claims his presence at Seckinger High School last week was legitimate, stating unidentified parents let him in and staff provided him with a visitor’s badge.

As for why he came to Georgia, he says it was to reconnect with people he had met previously. He denied he ever introducing himself as a student at the school.

“I met some friends who go to Seckinger High School,” he explained, adding that his social media connections were not initiated by him.

“They found my Instagram account from another, like mutual friends…They sent me a message first.”

While admitting to purchasing gifts for teens he met, he downplayed their significance and said he did it to make friends.

“I bought gifts, but it was like 43 U.S. dollars included tax. Also, it is not luxury gift,” he said. “I’m using my parents’ money.”

When directly confronted whether he is a danger to others, he stated firmly: “No I’m not a pedophilia so I’m not.”

Homeland Security investigated and confirmed Tuesday that the man possesses a valid 90-day tourist visa, and no police department has announced criminal charges against him to date.

As the controversy continues, the visitor says may cut his Georgia stay short

“I will not stay in here anymore. When I finish everything in here, then I will go to New York City or like Vancouver,” he said.

School officials continue urging parents to discuss online safety with their children as the investigation continues.

