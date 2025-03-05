Toddler killed when 2 adults riding dirt bike with no headlight hits SUV in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More details have surfaced after a toddler was killed in a motorcycle accident in DeKalb County on Friday night.

According to WSB Radio, police said the child’s mother and her friend were on a dirt bike with her 3-year-old when they collided with a turning SUV.

The child died in the wreck at North Hairston Road and Chatfield Road. Both adults were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, according to police. They also added that the dirt bike had no headlight and was operating illegally on the road.

The investigation continues.

