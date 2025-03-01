3-year-old killed in DeKalb County wreck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 3-year-old is dead following a crash Friday night.

It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. along North Hairston Road.

Police are still working to learn what led to the wreck, but they did say it was a very active scene.

