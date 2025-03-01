Another Delta flight forced to turn back to Atlanta shortly after takeoff over engine issue

ATLANTA — Another Delta flight had to turn back over an engine issue Friday.

Delta Flight 014 from Atlanta to Frankfurt turned back shortly after takeoff Friday night because of a mechanical issue with one of the plane’s engines, the airline said in a statement.

“The aircraft landed safely and was met by firetrucks, which sprayed down the aircraft’s brakes due to the heavier than normal landing weight,” Delta said.

RELATED STORIES:

The plane had 222 passengers onboard the flight. Delta said everyone was being put on a new flight Friday night.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers, and we apologize to our customers for their experience,” Delta said.

Just Thursday, another Delta flight faced a similar situation and had to return to Salt Lake City while on its way to Honolulu.

©2025 Cox Media Group