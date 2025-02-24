Delta flight reports ‘haze’ in cabin, returns to Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines flight had to return to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after the flight crew reported a “haze” in the cabin.

The crew on Delta Flight 876 to Columbia, S.C. noticed the haze shortly after takeoff. The flight declared an emergency so it would have priority to land.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize to our customers for the experience,” Delta said in a statement.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

