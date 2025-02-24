Gwinnett Schools not moving forward with clear backpacks, looking to add weapon detectors

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Parents and students in Gwinnett County are calling for stronger school security after an elementary student was found with a gun on a school bus, and district leaders say changes are coming.

During a Thursday work session, incoming interim Superintendent, and current Chief of Schools, Dr. Al Taylor outlined the district’s security plans that have been in the works for months, including the installation of weapons detectors at middle and high schools.

“We’re recommending moving forward with installing these at the middle and high school levels,” said Dr. Taylor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The district plans to install weapons detectors at three summer school sites before expanding the program. High school stadiums have already seen weapons detectors added as a new safety measure this year.

Dr. Taylor said a pilot program to implement clear backpacks turned out to be unpopular with students, so a district-wide rollout has been shelved.

On Wednesday, a student at Harbins Elementary School was found with a gun on the school bus after students reported seeing on to administrators. That student is now facing maximum disciplinary consequences, according to the school’s principal.

TRENDING STORIES:

While elementary schools will not receive weapons detectors, security will increase at those campuses.

“We have a handful of elementary schools that don’t have an SRO yet, so we are working to try to go ahead and get that one-to-one in all elementary schools,” Dr. Taylor said.

Officials also discussed other security measures, including safety enhancements for school buses and potentially ballistic shields for portable classrooms.

Some of the changes could be in place as early as this summer.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group