2 people shot at Main Event entertainment center in Cobb County, suspect at large

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at the Main Event Sunday evening.

Officials say they were made aware of a shots fired call at 3101 Cobb Parkway, Sgt. Eric Smith told Channel 2 Action News.

When they arrived on scene, they found two people inside the business who had been shot.

Police say they do not have specifics surrounding the severity of the injuries of those who were shot.

As for suspects, Channel 2 Action News has learned no suspects were on scene when the officers arrived.

