Missing person’s body found in north GA; person of interest arrested

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man identified as a person of interest in a missing person’s death was captured after a brief chase in northern Georgia.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said Lee Daffin surrendered to officers Wednesday and was transported to Rockdale County, where he is charged with aggravated assaults and terroristic threats and acts.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said more charges may be added.

Habersham County deputies contacted Rockdale County officials, advising them their investigators found a body past the end of Carpenter’s Cover Lane in Cornelia. Habersham investigators said they believed the crime occurred in Rockdale County.

Rockdale County deputies had conducted a welfare check Tuesday at a home on Bethel Road in Conyers, but they were unable to find the person reported missing. The following day, investigators said they received information that led them to believe there was foul play.

Daffin was apprehended after the SCSO was notified he may be traveling through there on the way to the Carolinas.

