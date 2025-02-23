‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in custody, GA sheriff’s office says

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — An ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect is now in custody after a weekend manhunt.
Deputies say 27-year-old Sergio Ramirez Gonzalez, also known as Albino Ramirez, was involved in a shooting on Feb. 21 in Shady Dale.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, that Gonzalez was arrested at 12:30 a.m.
While authorities said Gonzalez may have been in the Eatonton or Atlanta area, officials did not share details on where the 27-year-old was found.
Investigators did not share details about what led up to the shooting or the condition of the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
