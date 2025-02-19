VIDEO: K9 tracks down suspect hiding in sewage drain in metro Atlanta woods

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A wanted man is now in jail, thanks to a joint law enforcement effort that included a Fayette County K9.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Stockbridge officers were patrolling North Henry Boulevard near Flippen Road when they spotted a 2011 gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with expired tags. Officers pulled the Jeep over.

But police said as the Jeep came to a stop, the driver, James Feltman, hopped out and started running towards the woods, where officers lost sight of him.

Authorities said Feltman has several felony warrants and a suspended license.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers began setting up a perimeter and that’s when Fayette County Dep. Chandler and K9 Zade jumped in to help find him.

The sheriff’s office released a bodycam video showing K9 Zade tracking Feltman down.

Deputies found Feltman hiding in a sewage drain deep in the woods.

He was arrested and charged with obstruction, expired tag and driving while his license was suspended.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group