Streets in Midtown Atlanta to be closed for Tyler Perry production to film

ATLANTA — Several streets Midtown Atlanta will temporarily shut down on Tuesday night for a film shoot near Tech Square.

According to documents from the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment, Tyler Perry Production Services will be filming in the area, making navigating around the areas of West Peachtree Street and Williams Street to Ponce De Leon Avenue a bit trickier than normal.

Documents show several blocks are fully closed off, while a few additional streets will be closed to thru traffic so Perry’s studio can film part of the second season of Beauty in Black, a Netflix series.

Perry signed a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix in 2024, expanding a partnership already underway for content on the streaming giant that began in 2023.

