Beyoncé adds ‘4th and final’ Cowboy Carter tour date at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — If you weren’t able to get a ticket to one of Beyoncé’s three Atlanta shows, then you’re in luck.

The Grammy winner added a “fourth and final” show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for July 14 in addition to her other concerts on July 10th, 11th and 13th.

The fan presales will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The general public sale will begin at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Stadium officials say Beyoncé will become the first artist to perform for four nights. Beyoncé's last tour had three concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Taylor Swift was the only other artist to perform three shows there.

Limited tickets remain for the July 10, July 11 and July 13 shows.

Beyoncé announced her tour earlier this month after “Cowboy Carter” earned the singer her first Album of the Year Grammy Award. She became the first Black woman to win the top prize in the 21st century.

