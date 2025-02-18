Delta plane crash: Video shows heroic flight attendants guide passengers to safety

TORONTO, Canada — Video shared exclusively with ABC News shows the chaos after a Delta Air Lines flight crash landed upside down on a Toronto runway on Monday.

“It was just incredibly fast. There was a giant fireball down the side. I could actually feel the heat through the glass. Then we were going sideways. I’m not even sure how many times we like tumbled,” passenger John Nelson told ABC News.

As the plane flipped, passengers were hanging upside down in the cabin, held by their seatbelts. Video obtained by ABC News shows crew members standing on the ceiling.

“Come on!” one flight attendant called out as she and the other crew helped passengers scrambling to escape.

New video obtained exclusively by ABC News shows survivors of the Delta plane crash in Toronto hanging upside down, strapped in their seats, after the plane flipped after crashing.



Nelson said the flight attendants took immediate control of the situation.

“You heard the flight attendants yelling, ‘Open the door. Everybody, take your stuff and get out now,’” he said. “We all worked together and got out of there as quickly as we could.”

In total, 21 people were injured and taken to the hospital. In a statement Tuesday morning, Delta confirmed that 19 of the patients have been released from the hospital.

“Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them.”

