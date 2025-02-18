Delta Air Lines activates inquiry center for plane crash survivors

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has activated its Passenger Inquiry Center for family and loved ones of customers involved in Monday’s plane crash.

Delta has activated its Passenger Inquiry Center for family and loved ones of customers involved in today’s accident so they can connect with Delta for more information. In Canada, these individuals may reach out via 1-866-629-4775. In the United States, they may connect using 1-800-997-5454.

“The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site.”

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was at the airline’s metro Atlanta headquarters minutes after the crash landing Monday afternoon to check in with staff.

They said Delta Flight 4819 flew out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and crashed as it landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport around 2:30 pm.

The force of the crash flipped the CRJ-900.

“I guarantee you the weather conditions will be one of the factors, to what extent, we don’t know at this point,” John Nance said.

Nance is an aviation analyst who said wind on the icy Canadian runway was howling at 40 miles an hour with 40-degree crosswinds. He said it’s also possible that the landing gear failed, causing a wing to catch on the runway.

“There’s never just one cause to an aviation mishap,” Nance said.

According to Delta, all 76 passengers and four crew members survived. At least 18 were hospitalized, according to firefighters. A child was among those hurt the worst.

“Some of the minor injuries will result from people reaching down immediately, opening the seat belt without realizing that they’re on the ceiling,” Nance said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said a team of U.S. investigators will partner with Canada’s safety board to inspect cockpit voice and flight data recordings and confirm a cause.

“Even upside down, people were able to get out in a very expeditious fashion. So, there are a lot of lessons here that are reinforced,” Nance said. “The reengineering of most of the interiors over the past 30 years have proved the point that that’s needed. It’s fire-blocking material. It’s easy access to the outside. It’s all the things we needed for flight attendants to say, ‘Get up. Get out. Get up. Get out.’ Even upside down.”

Associations of Flight Attendants-CWA said union members were part of the staff on board.

“The pictures and videos of this incident are intense and may cause trigger reactions for crews across the industry and our families,” AFA Internal Officers said. “Our hearts are with all those involved in this incident and our entire aviation community. Whenever incidents occur within our airline family, it impacts us all.”

