3 facing charges after months-long drug investigation in middle GA

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are behind bars after authorities found drugs inside a home, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

On Feb.11, the GBI, Bibb County authorities and other law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant at a home in Macon. Officials said this comes after a multi-month investigation.

During the search, the GBI said agents found 168 grams of suspected marijuana, 447 grams of suspected K2/Spice, five grams of suspected crack cocaine, and nine grams of unknown/unpackaged pills.

Agents also seized three rifles, one of which was stolen from Warner Robins, four handguns, two vehicles, and $1,700 in cash.

The GBI arrested Neico Tomorris Sandifer, 46, of Macon, Shawanda Carswell, 40, of Milledgeville and William Hancock, 30, of Macon.

Sandifer was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, seven counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of gabapentin.

Carswell was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and has more charges pending.

Hancock was charged with probation violation.

The trio was booked into the Bibb County Jail.

