What to know about rain, snow mix potential on Wednesday

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the potential for a wintry mix for parts of north Georgia on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a low pressure system will develop late Tuesday along the western Gulf coast.

“The air overall won’t be nearly as cold and there won’t be as much moisture with this system like we saw in January,” Monahan said. “But there’s a chance for some of the rain to mix in or even change over to wet snow.”

The areas with the best chance to see this mix will be the north metro and into the north Georgia mountains.

Monahan says accumulation will be limited, but an inch of snow is possible in the higher elevations in the mountains.

What’s the timing of the system? The wet mix of rain and snow will move through Wednesday morning and clear out of north Georgia by Wednesday evening.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as our meteorologists fine tune the forecast.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group