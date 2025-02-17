Georgia lawmakers file bill to change penalties for passing stopped school buses

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers filed new legislation to change how much you’ll pay in fines for passing a school bus.

According to House Bill 344, if a driver is caught on video overtaking or meeting a school bus on the road while it is stopped, there will be newly revised monetary penalties.

The bill sets a civil penalty if a driver is caught passing a stopped bus or staying next to it on a camera on the bus.

Specifically, the owners of vehicles caught on bus cameras passing or meeting the bus in violation of the statute would face hundreds of dollars in fines, up to $1,000 for multiple violations.

First-time violations will result in $300 fines, followed by a $500 fine for a second violation and each time after $1,000 each for subsequent acts, according to the bill text.

The bill will be before a committee for discussion on Tuesday.

