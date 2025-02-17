At least 1 tornado confirmed to have touched down during severe weather Sunday morning

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Butts County early Sunday morning.

The storm had winds of 100-105 mph and the storm’s track extended into Newton County.

The line of storms started moving into the state around 3 a.m. and moved out shortly after 6 a.m. but not before leaving a destructive path across parts of the metro and North Georgia.

National Weather Service surveyors were out in Troup County on Monday and determined that what many thought were signs that had touched down near Hogansville, were in fact straight line winds.

Those storms packed 60-70 mph winds as they moved through that area.

