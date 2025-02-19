Wintry mix in mountains, cold light rain for metro Atlanta moving through

A wintry mix will move through parts of north Georgia today. The snow will stay north in the mountains while metro Atlanta will have cold rain push through.

A little wet snow could mix in at times over the north metro, but no accumulations are forecast.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking the system live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

A winter weather advisory is now in effect for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Towns, Union, Walker, White and Whitfield counties.

Monahan says accumulation of half an inch is expected in the areas under the advisory with up to an inch of snowfall in the higher elevations. The main impacts will be slippery roads, which caused several school districts to cancel, delay or move to virtual learning.

Monahan says the system will clear out by tonight and temperatures will drop with lows in the teens and 20s overnight.

Here’s what to know

Winter weather advisory in the mountains through early tomorrow morning

Half inch to up to 1″ of wet snow accumulation possible higher elevations of the mountains

Some patchy ice possible north early tomorrow

Breezy and cold tomorrow with highs mainly in the 30s

Staying chilly Friday with a slight warm up for the weekend





