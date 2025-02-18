Local

CLOSURES: These north GA schools are closing, going virtual ahead of possible winter weather

By WSBTV.com News Staff
File photo (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — There’s a potential for winter weather making its way into north Georgia on Wednesday morning.

Several north Georgia school districts are canceling classes or going virtual as a precaution for hazardous road conditions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s a list of schools that have made changes for Wednesday.

Note: This list will be updated as more districts announce their plans.

Closed

  • Walker County Schools - Classes canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 19
  • White County Schools - Classes canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 19
  • Whitfield County Schools - Classes canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Virtual

  • Catoosa County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
  • Chattooga County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19; employees will report on a three-hour delay if travel is safe
  • Dade County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
  • Dalton Public Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
  • Dawson County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
  • Fannin County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
  • Lumpkin County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
  • Towns County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
  • Union County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Delayed Start

  • Habersham County Schools - Delayed by two hours on Wednesday, Feb. 19

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read