CLOSURES: These north GA schools are closing, going virtual ahead of possible winter weather

ATLANTA — There’s a potential for winter weather making its way into north Georgia on Wednesday morning.

Several north Georgia school districts are canceling classes or going virtual as a precaution for hazardous road conditions.

Here’s a list of schools that have made changes for Wednesday.

Note: This list will be updated as more districts announce their plans.

Closed

Walker County Schools - Classes canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 19

White County Schools - Classes canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Whitfield County Schools - Classes canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Virtual

Catoosa County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Chattooga County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19; employees will report on a three-hour delay if travel is safe

Dade County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Dalton Public Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Dawson County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Fannin County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Lumpkin County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Towns County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Union County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Delayed Start

Habersham County Schools - Delayed by two hours on Wednesday, Feb. 19

