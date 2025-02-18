CLOSURES: These north GA schools are closing, going virtual ahead of possible winter weather

ATLANTA — There’s a potential for winter weather making its way into north Georgia on Wednesday morning.
Several north Georgia school districts are canceling classes or going virtual as a precaution for hazardous road conditions.
Here’s a list of schools that have made changes for Wednesday.
Note: This list will be updated as more districts announce their plans.
Closed
- Walker County Schools - Classes canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 19
- White County Schools - Classes canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Whitfield County Schools - Classes canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 19
Virtual
- Catoosa County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Chattooga County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19; employees will report on a three-hour delay if travel is safe
- Dade County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Dalton Public Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Dawson County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Fannin County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Lumpkin County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Towns County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Union County Schools - Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 19
Delayed Start
- Habersham County Schools - Delayed by two hours on Wednesday, Feb. 19
