Rapper Young Dro recognizes Atlanta firefighters who saved him after near overdose

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Department cut the ribbon on its newly renovated Fire Station 22. During the ceremony, a local rapper said he wouldn’t be there without the department’s help.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rapper Young Dro lives in the Bankhead area not far from where Fire Station 22 is located in Grove Park. On Tuesday, he revealed that he almost died from a drug overdose, but firefighters came to his rescue.

“Back in 2020, I suffered an almost fatal overdose from fentanyl up the street, and one of you guys saved my life,” Young Dro said.

Young Dro said he will celebrate four years of full sobriety in April, and he owed that in part to Atlanta firefighters.

“I really do appreciate each and every last one of you. I know you will save a lot more lives. Thank you,” he said.

Leaders say Fire Station 22′s rebuild has been in the work for years and will be fully equipped to improve response times.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group