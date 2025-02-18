Atlanta Fire replaces 100-year-old station, hopes to improve response times

ATLANTA — Leaders unveiled a brand-new fire station in Atlanta, replacing a nearly 100-year-old station in Grove Park.

Officials say Fire Station No. 22 off Hollywood Road is about 17,000 square feet in size, housing Battalion No. 2 and Engine No. 22. Plans to rebuild the station have been in the works for over a decade, according to Fire Chief Rodney Smith.

“We’ve been fighting to keep this station open…since 2009,” said Smith.

Through multiple administrations, Smith says it was Atlanta Mayor Andre Dicken’s commitment to improving public safety that finally pushed the project forward.

“This ribbon cutting is a part of making our city stronger and safer and moving Atlanta forward,” said Dickens.

Designed by Harris Smith architects, the station will house advanced facilities to improve service to the community, with plans for a firefighter dormitory, fitness space, storage for emergency equipment and administration offices.

Leaders say the completion of this project ensures that Fire Station No. 22 will be fully equipped to improve response times and safety for residents in the Grove Park area, while supporting the city’s multi-year long commitment to enhancing public safety infrastructure.

Fire Station No. 22 is one of several Atlanta Fire stations that need to be replaced. In September of last year, crews’ broke ground on a new station off Howell Mill, which will replace one of the oldest stations in the city.

In 2022, Atlanta voters voted in favor of an initiative that will improve infrastructure and public safety. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has allocated millions of dollars to public safety in his budgets, including funding for police, fire, and technology.

