US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he will be stepping down

ATLANTA — Embattled U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping down from his position.

DeJoy, who has been the subject of numerous congressional hearings over frequent and systemic issues at the U.S. Postal Service, said he was stepping down after four-and-a-half years of “steadfast service,” according to a release from the USPS.

Now, the Governors of the Postal Service will begin the work to find and select a new Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer of the USPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“While there remains much critical work to be done to ensure that the Postal Service can be financially viable as we continue to serve the nation in our essential public service mission, I have decided it is time to start the process of identifying my successor and of preparing the Postal Service for this change,” DeJoy wrote.

DeJoy has served as the Postmaster General since Spring 2020, but has faced heated scrutiny from politicians across the political aisle and in both chambers of U.S. Congress.

Republicans and Democrats alike pushed for transparency, reform and answers in a series of hearings after mail delays began impacting the state ahead of the 2024 election.

Issues at the postal service have remained a concern of lawmakers in Washington, including Sen. Jon Ossoff, a frequent and noted critic of DeJoy and his efforts to change operations. Rep. Mike Collins joined calls for change back in April, urging DeJoy to resign.

RELATED STORIES:

Amber McReynolds, who serves as the Board of Governors chairman, though praised DeJoy for efforts to change the management structure, redesign the delivery network and modernize the agency.

“I commend Postmaster General DeJoy for inspiring the Postal Service with strategic direction, a competitive spirit, and a culture of achievement that comes from the successful implementation of large-scale change,” McReynolds said in a statement. “I have seen this spirit of purpose grow steadily during my time on the Board of Governors, and I am confident it will continue to grow as progress begets further progress, and the promise of a transformed and modernized Postal Service is fully realized.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out Georgia lawmakers in both chambers of Congress for comment and are waiting for their responses.

In response to the news that DeJoy would be stepping down, Ossoff provided the following statement:

“USPS leadership has failed Georgia for over a year, leading to abysmal on-time performance and hardship for families, businesses, seniors, and veterans. That’s why I’ve led aggressive oversight to demand better performance and prevent disastrous delays across our state. As the USPS Board of Governors begins its search for a replacement, I urge them to find new leadership that will swiftly restore normal service that Georgia families and businesses can rely on, and I will continue holding them accountable.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group