Former UGA player Ben Cleveland accused of DUI

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested former University of Georgia and current Baltimore Ravens player Ben Cleveland for suspicion of driving under the influence.

A breathalyzer test revealed his blood alcohol concentration level was twice the legal limit, officials said.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office booked Cleveland on Feb. 12.

A deputy wrote that he spotted a driver in a Ford F-150 weaving between the lines on Log Cabin Road and nearly crashing into a ditch. The deputy pulled over the driver, who handed over his license that identified him as Cleveland.

The football player told the deputy he had three to four beers at a country club but hadn’t drank anything else within the previous two hours. Cleveland agreed to a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer.

The deputy wrote that Cleveland “displayed six of the six possible clues” for driving under the influence. During the breathalyzer test, his result was 0.178 BAC level. He took another breathalyzer test at the jail, which registered at .161.

The state’s legal BAC limit is 0.08%.

Deputies cited Cleveland for misdemeanor driving under the influence and misdemeanor failure to maintain his lane. He posted a $1,000 bond Feb. 13, according to the booking report.

Cleveland grew up in Stephens County and played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2016 until 2020. The Ravens drafted Cleveland in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

