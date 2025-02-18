South Fulton mayor can get back into his office, but not his car

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton City Council has voted to allow Mayor Khalid Kamau to have access to his office and City Hall less than a week after taking those privileges away.

The city council says the mayor will be allowed to resume his official duties on city premises, but he will not be allowed to use his city-issued vehicle.

This comes after city council members voted last week to strip him of most of his privileges.

For weeks, Channel 2 investigator reporter Ashli Lincoln has been looking into allegations that the mayor misused taxpayer money on international trips and lavish office furniture.

The mayor previously told Lincoln that his trips were business-related and were a part of his economic development and world tour.

On Thursday, the city released 28 minutes of body camera footage showing officers escorting the mayor out of City Hall and helping him empty out his city-issued Mustang.

“The City Council remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and responsible governance. These measures were not taken lightly but were necessary to protect the integrity of city operations. The Council will continue to evaluate the situation as the investigation progresses and will provide further updates as needed,” the city council said in a statement.

