TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Serious crash shuts down I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A serious crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound in DeKalb County.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday before the Turner Hill Road exit. A Channel 2 Action News photographer spotted at least two cars were involved in the crash.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County Police about the number of injuries, but has not heard back yet.

It’s unclear how long it will take for all lanes to reopen. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields encourages drivers to take Covington Hwy.

