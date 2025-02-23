Annual ‘Run with Maud’ held today on fifth anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s death

ATLANTA — People will be lacing up their shoes this afternoon to participate in a walk/run honoring the memory of Ahmaud Arbery.

Today is the fifth anniversary of his death.

Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in his South Georgia neighborhood.

Runners will gather on Lee Street for the annual “Run with Maud” race.

Though five years have passed, civil rights leaders say the fight is far from over.

As people pound the pavement on the west side of the BeltLine Trail, they’ll be running with peace and purpose - something that was taken from Arbery in Brunswick in 2020.

The annual 2.3-mile “Run with Maud” begins at the Lee Street and White Trail entrance.

Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, along with their neighbor William Bryan, were convicted of Arbery’s murder.

All three are now asking for new trials.

Civil rights leaders, including Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs will hold a national town hall today at 5 p.m.

They’ll discuss their next steps in the fight for justice.

“The fight is not over until the last appeals are denied and until every single person that is a part of the cover-up is held accountable – we will continue to push for 100% justice for Ahmaud,” Griggs said.

The national town hall will be live-streamed on Transformative Justice Coalition’s YouTube page.

“Race with Maud” will begin at 12:30 p.m.

