Mableton resident says calls about an all-night party went unanswered. Here’s why police didn’t act

MABLETON, Ga. — "I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t think, I couldn’t do anything," Ivy Offordum told Channel 2’s Cory James.

“It was a live band and they were singing and it was too much traffic and overflow people,” Ivy Offordum said.

She said Saturday she had to deal with a massive party happening across from her condo in Mableton.

Offordum showed us the phone logs, capturing the nearly 10 times she called Cobb County’s non-emergency line for help.

She thought it was because the contract between Cobb County police and the city ended May 31.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens explained why police did not stop the party.

“They did respond. However it’s important to note that is a municipal local noise ordinance that was a violation that is normally sent over to our code enforcement to be dealt with,” he said.

“This has nothing to do with the IGA between county and city,” he added.

Cobb County said the same thing, saying in a statement, “This was a unique case because Mableton has a city ordinance that covers noise violations. In such a case, our officers cannot issue a citation on a city ordinance. Our officers are still going to be responding to all calls for service including noise violations.”

Mableton’s mayor says they are planning to enhance code enforcement services.

Right now, he says the department operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but they are looking at extending weekday hours and adding hours to the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group