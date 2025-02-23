“They’ve been fumbled too many times:” Atlanta’s unhoused face warming center challenges

ATLANTA — Dozens of people are seeking shelter in city-run warming centers after several nights of below freezing temperatures.

But getting people to the centers is a challenge, especially after advocates for the unhoused say trust between the unhoused and city is low following the death of Cornelius Taylor. Taylor died when an Atlanta city vehicle ran over his tent as it was clearing an encampment in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Advocates for the unhoused say it has been difficult for people to trust city sponsored resources.

“They’d rather take a chance on dying in the cold, than going to the warming centers,” said Pastor Nolan English, the founder of Traveling Grace Ministries.

English said his non-profit offers free rides to Atlanta’s three city-operated warming centers, but he said people were not taking him up on the offer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“They’ve been hurt too many times,” English said. “They have been fumbled too many times. They are not going to consistently engage with the city without there being consistent change.”

English introduced Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers to Ronnie Strozier, who showed her his swollen and black feet.

“I stayed in the hospital for 16 days, 16 days, frostbite on both feet,” Strozier said.

Now, he is back on the street while continuing to battle his frostbite in freezing temperatures.

English said the distance to the centers and the space available in them are also challenges.

He said most of the centers only have a certain number of beds which is typically less than 100. The city does provide a bus from the Gateway Center to take people to the warming centers, but those buses get full.

If someone who lives at the Pryor Street encampment misses the bus, the person would have to travel between two and seven miles to get to the centers, which could take a half an hour to two and half hours by foot.

TRENDING STORIES:

English said he had three nights of people telling him no; however, at an encampment clean up Saturday, a family said they would welcome a free ride. They showed Rogers their bruises from where they said they got assaulted Friday night while trying to get on the bus to get to the warming center.

“We couldn’t go because we got scared and left, so we came back down here and almost froze to death,” said Angela Whaley.

Saturday night, they got picked up and dropped off safely at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center warming center.

“I’m really grateful that I do because it’s supposed to be 28 degrees tonight, at least me and my family won’t be out here freezing,” said Joel Caudell.

Traveling Grace Ministries said one of the people they work with froze to death outside of the Gateway Center Tuesday night.

Saturday night is the last night Atlanta’s warming centers will be open. They close at 9 Sunday morning. The city released the below schedule and information:

Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. – Thursday, February 20 at 6 a.m.

Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8 p.m. - Friday, February 21 at 6 a.m.

Friday, February 21, 2025, at 8 p.m. – Saturday, February 22 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. – Sunday, February 23 at 9 a.m.

The first warming center will open at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritt’s Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308.

The second warming center will open at Selena S. Butler Park at 98 WM Holmes Borders Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312 for women and children only .

(Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 will continue to serve as an overflow location.)

Transportation will be provided nightly 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center with return transportation provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center upon deactivation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group