Family offering reward in murder of Carroll County couple

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A reward is now being offered in the murder of a Carroll County couple.

It has been three days since Kristin and James Brock were found dead in their bedroom, and Kristin’s father is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Dennis Nolan says his daughter texted him Wednesday afternoon, saying that she loved him.

“It’s haunting me just to think why someone would do this and to my daughter,” said Nolan.

Nolan said he would learn of his daughter’s death the following day when he got a phone call from another family member.

“Losing a child, you cannot describe the feeling. It is deep,” added Nolan.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found 45-year-old James Brock and 41-year-old Kristin Brock dead in their bedroom on Tyus Carrollton Road on Thursday.

“We’re still trying to narrow down the exact time of death,” said Ashley Hulsey with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Nolan says nothing was taken inside of the home, leaving him with so many questions surrounding the motive.

“To come in their home, while they were sleeping and to kill both of them with three children and leave them parentless…it’s just hard,” added Nolan.

The grieving father is hoping offering a reward will lead to some answers.

“It is not how. It is why…why would someone do this?” said Nolan.

The couple shared one daughter, and Kristin had two other children from a previous marriage. You can support their children here.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

