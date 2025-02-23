VIDEO: Brookhaven police chase down suspect accused of trying to break into cars

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department released video of officers chasing a man accused of trying to break into cars at an apartment complex.

It happened in the early morning of Feb. 10.

Brookhaven officers were called to an apartment complex after receiving a report about a man pulling on car door handles.

When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect who immediately ran.

Bodycam video shows an officer tasing the suspect. The suspect was then put in handcuffs.

As officers were searching the suspect, they found a single-shot, .22 caliber pistol that’s designed to fold discreetly for concealment.

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested.

He’s charged with attempting to commit a theft from auto, loitering and prowling, obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal use of an article with an altered ID.

