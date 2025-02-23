Undocumented immigrant arrested after disturbance call at GA home

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A disturbance call led to the arrest of a 33-year-old undocumented immigrant.
On Jan. 23, Town County deputies were called to a home on Natures Way regarding a disturbance.
The call led to the arrest of Faustina Diaz Perez, 33 an undocumented immigrant.
Perez was charged with three counts of obstruction of law enforcement.
The sheriff’s office contacted the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and a hold was placed on Perez immediately.
Last Saturday, Perez was taken into ICE custody from the Towns County Detention Center for deportation.
