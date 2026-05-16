Preschool teacher, director appear in court on child cruelty charges

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A teacher and director at a private preschool in Brookhaven made their first court appearance on charges of cruelty to children on Friday.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan went to Oglethorpe Presbyterian Preschool and Kindergarten where an employee was accused of restraining children.

He tried speaking to parents and school administrators, but they did not want to be interviewed because of how difficult the situation has been.

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Police say they started an investigation after several witnesses came forward to describe 27-year-old Charles Wheeler’s behavior and that he was not being held accountable.

“The accusations that have been made is improper physical restrain of children ranging from the ages of 11 months to three years of age,” Lt. Anthony Patron with Brookhaven police said.

They could not comment on how the children were restrained because it is an open investigation.

Wheeler is charged with six counts of cruelty to children.

The preschool’s director, 63-year-old Beverly Moon, is charged as a party to a crime of cruelty to children.

Authorities say she was made aware of Wheeler’s misconduct, but did not report it to the proper authorities.

The acting school director shared a statement with Regan that said, “We must trust our legal system to do its job and find out the truth surrounding these allegations.”

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